Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 69.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 66.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 20,730 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 495,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 95,670 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 269.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 73,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 232.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. 2,633,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.93 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

