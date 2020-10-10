Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $105.00 at UBS Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALB. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.46.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 133.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.