Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Now Covered by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACI. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $107,707.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,740.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,662,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,078,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

