Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALDX. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.93.

Shares of ALDX opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.02. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 260,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. 37.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

