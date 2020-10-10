Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Earns Hold Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,990,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $797,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $36,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 132,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

