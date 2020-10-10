Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Earns Hold Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.76.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,990,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $797,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $36,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 132,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
