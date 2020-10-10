Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $220,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 679.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

