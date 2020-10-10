Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.47.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $299.74 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $164.09 and a 12 month high of $302.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $810.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after buying an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

