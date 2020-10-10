Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Almirall from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBTSF opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. Almirall has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, acne, rosacea, and psoriasis; and central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

