alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) Shares Up 25%

alpha-En Corporation (NASDAQ:ALPE) shares shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45.

alpha-En Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALPE)

alpha-En Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on developing technologies for manufacturing lithium metal for use in lightweight and high energy density batteries; and battery components and compounds of lithium. The company was formerly known as Avenue Entertainment Group, Inc and changed its name to alpha-En Corporation in July 2008.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for alpha-En Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alpha-En and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.