Alpha Token (A) Market Cap Hits $256,777.37

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Alpha Token token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer, Token Store, CoinLim and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Alpha Token has traded up 62.5% against the US dollar. Alpha Token has a total market cap of $256,777.37 and $578.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00253155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00093746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.05 or 0.01516132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00159378 BTC.

About Alpha Token

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,731,759 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token . Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

Alpha Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, CoinLim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

