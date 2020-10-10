Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $27.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,510.45. 1,648,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,287. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,027.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,526.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,417.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

