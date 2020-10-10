Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.
Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $412.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.83. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $31.27.
About Altabancorp
Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.
