Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $412.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.83. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

