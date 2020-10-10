Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Raised to $213.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AYX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.07.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $151.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.42, a PEG ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $148,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total value of $483,530.80. Insiders sold a total of 138,642 shares of company stock worth $18,055,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $965,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 39.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $2,189,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in Alteryx by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.