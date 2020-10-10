Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMADY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amadeus IT Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.13. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $285.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.88 million. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

