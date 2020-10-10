Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,439.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $96.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,286.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,907,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,646.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,203.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,751.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

