Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $3,800.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,439.10.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,286.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1,646.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,203.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,751.54. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

