Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amdocs by 117.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,898,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,663 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Amdocs by 44.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,125,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,293 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Amdocs by 16,904.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 844,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,419,000 after acquiring an additional 839,628 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth $45,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 440,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,511. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

