Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.33.

Several brokerages have commented on AMED. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $1,071,530.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $79,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,023 shares of company stock worth $2,850,085. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,306,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $9,616,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 42.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 115.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 8.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.83. The company had a trading volume of 102,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,290. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.57. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $125.84 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

