Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.33.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $247.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $1,071,530.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $358,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,682,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 107.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

