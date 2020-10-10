AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AMEN opened at $407.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $476.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.05. AMEN Properties has a 12-month low of $351.01 and a 12-month high of $805.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a $40.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd.

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests.

