American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $18.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AEO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.45.

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

