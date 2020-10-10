American Superconductor’s (AMSC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Superconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.99. American Superconductor has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $17.84.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 46.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

