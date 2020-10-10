American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.68. 1,538,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,433. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.69.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

