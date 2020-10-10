American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.69.

American Tower stock opened at $244.68 on Tuesday. American Tower has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.82. The company has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.99%.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in American Tower by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in American Tower by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $22,503,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its position in American Tower by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

