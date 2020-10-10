American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.75. 651,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day moving average is $132.82. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $157.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.