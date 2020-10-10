Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $139.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and lagged in two of the trailing four quarters. Significant outflows in the company's Asset Management segment remain a major concern and might hurt revenues to an extent in the quarters ahead. Moreover, persistently increasing expenses, mainly because of technology upgrades, are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent. Nevertheless, the company remains well-positioned for growth, given its solid assets under management (AUM) balance, diversified investment portfolio and business restructuring efforts (sale of the Home & Auto division and launch of the federal savings bank). However, the company's operations are majorly dependent on the volatile nature of the equity markets, which makes us apprehensive.”

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.25.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $170.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.76. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.