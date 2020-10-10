Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.24

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.24 and traded as low as $17.81. Ames National shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 13,675 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $171.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter.

In other news, President John Patrick Nelson acquired 1,346 shares of Ames National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $25,008.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,346 shares of company stock worth $43,789 over the last 90 days. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ames National by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

