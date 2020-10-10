Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.38.

Shares of AMGN opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.35. The company has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

