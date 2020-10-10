AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AMN Healthcare gained from two of the three operating segments in the quarter. Management is upbeat about the latest Stratus Video and Advanced Medical buyouts, which are expected to expand its travel as well as school therapy and travel nurse staffing capabilities. Despite demand being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, most business lines performed in line or better than the company’s guidance. The launch of customizable, technology-enabled and clinically-based service for businesses buoys optimism. AMN Healthcare exited the second quarter on a strong note, with earnings and revenues beating estimates. However, revenue decline within the Physician and Leadership Solutions segment is concerning. The contraction in both margins is also discouraging. Over the past year, the stock has underperformed its industry.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sidoti cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 562,166 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 817,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

