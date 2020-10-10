Ampleforth Price Tops $0.83 on Major Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $83.01 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00007348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.58 or 0.05106006 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031131 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

AMPL is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 201,676,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,522,727 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

