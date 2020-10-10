Analysts Anticipate Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Passage Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Passage Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Passage Bio.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $716.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Passage Bio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Passage Bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of GFL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

About Passage Bio

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

