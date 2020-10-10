Analysts Anticipate Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) will report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.09. Potlatchdeltic reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Bank of America cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BofA Securities lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,601,000 after buying an additional 59,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 405,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,659. Potlatchdeltic has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 179.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

