Analysts Expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) to post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.96. Arthur J Gallagher & Co posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BofA Securities cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.58.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.55. The company had a trading volume of 448,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,573. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

