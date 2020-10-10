Analysts Expect COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) to Post $0.92 EPS

Analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $1.90. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 324.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative return on equity of 242.84% and a negative net margin of 392.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 175,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the second quarter valued at $4,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. 435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.95. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

