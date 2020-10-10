Analysts Expect Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $802.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) will announce sales of $802.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Passage Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $788.37 million to $812.79 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Passage Bio will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Passage Bio.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $716.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.76 million.

GFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,334. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

Passage Bio Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

