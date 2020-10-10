Analysts Set Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Price Target at $46.44

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.44.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.16. 1,615,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,540. Aecom has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $832,880.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,913.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Aecom by 6.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,547,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aecom by 53.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,499 shares during the period. Blue Harbour Group L.P. acquired a new position in Aecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,563,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aecom by 89.4% in the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,131,000 after acquiring an additional 767,640 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 289.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 461,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

