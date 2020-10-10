Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) PT at $79.90

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

Several research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM opened at $82.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

