Analysts Set Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Price Target at $44.86

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th.

NYSE BK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,888,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,911,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 563,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,358,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

