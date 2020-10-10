Analysts Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT at $193.60

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.60.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp purchased 2,912,551 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at $926,227,043.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 40,555 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.85 per share, with a total value of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $125.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average of $182.08. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $137.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.01 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

