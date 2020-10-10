Analysts Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target at $682.90

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $682.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global lowered Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $15.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $738.19. The company had a trading volume of 413,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $701.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $602.30. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.