Analysts Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Target Price at $49.12

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of KNX traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,707,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,990. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $105,975.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $2,295,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,283.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,229,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,591,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,464,000 after acquiring an additional 311,348 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 967.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,548,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,789 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,063,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,880,000 after purchasing an additional 131,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,659,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,061 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

