Analysts Set Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price at $51.57

Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

STX stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,015. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 56.89%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

