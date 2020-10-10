Analysts Set Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) PT at $16.67

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSE SPH traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,743. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.02. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.32. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $206.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 51,945 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 71,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

