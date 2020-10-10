Analyzing Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) and Mansfelder Metals (NASDAQ:MNSF)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) and Mansfelder Metals (OTCMKTS:MNSF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of Century Aluminum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Century Aluminum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Mansfelder Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Century Aluminum and Mansfelder Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Aluminum $1.84 billion 0.39 -$80.80 million ($1.35) -5.90 Mansfelder Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mansfelder Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Century Aluminum.

Risk & Volatility

Century Aluminum has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mansfelder Metals has a beta of -3.16, meaning that its stock price is 416% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Century Aluminum and Mansfelder Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Aluminum 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mansfelder Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Century Aluminum presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.72%. Given Century Aluminum’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Century Aluminum is more favorable than Mansfelder Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Century Aluminum and Mansfelder Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Aluminum -3.25% -9.50% -4.18% Mansfelder Metals N/A N/A N/A

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Mansfelder Metals

Mansfelder Metals, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and trading of aluminum products. The company's products include aluminum sheets, foils, strips, and blanks for use by industrial and commercial fabricators of aluminum products. It also produces aluminum foil for food and beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and technical applications. Mansfelder Metals, Ltd. was formerly known as Cathay Merchant Group, Inc. and it changed its name to Mansfelder Metals, Ltd. in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

