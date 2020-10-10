Analyzing DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Six Flags Entertainment (NASDAQ:SIX)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DraftKings and Six Flags Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 0 6 14 0 2.70 Six Flags Entertainment 0 8 6 0 2.43

DraftKings currently has a consensus target price of $52.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.33%. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus target price of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.31%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than DraftKings.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment -5.26% -23.63% -1.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DraftKings and Six Flags Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $1.49 billion 1.23 $179.07 million $2.24 9.64

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than DraftKings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

DraftKings has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats DraftKings on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

