Analyzing Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) and 3D Systems (OTCMKTS:DDD)

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of 3D Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Resonate Blends has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Resonate Blends and 3D Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A 3D Systems 1 4 2 0 2.14

3D Systems has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 37.02%. Given 3D Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resonate Blends and 3D Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonate Blends $1.05 million 2.13 -$3.67 million N/A N/A 3D Systems $629.09 million 1.29 -$69.88 million ($0.39) -17.15

Resonate Blends has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 3D Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Resonate Blends and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonate Blends -260.04% N/A -1,037.33% 3D Systems -13.84% -11.75% -7.32%

Summary

3D Systems beats Resonate Blends on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resonate Blends Company Profile

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns, as well as events, deals, and messages on their cell phone via SMS messaging to gyms, bars, boutiques, dentists, salons, restaurants, investor relations firms, real estate agents, and digital marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

