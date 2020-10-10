Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research note released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anaplan’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLAN. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.05.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $634,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,351,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,647 shares of company stock worth $39,703,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $125,000. AXA raised its holdings in Anaplan by 29.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,001,000 after purchasing an additional 59,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter worth $11,612,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

