Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$42.50 at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from a sector perform market weight rating to an underperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.
AND stock opened at C$44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO)
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.
