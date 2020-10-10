Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$42.50 at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from a sector perform market weight rating to an underperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

AND stock opened at C$44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

