Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ADRZF opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. Andritz has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $43.40.

Get Andritz alerts:

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, as well as for applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.