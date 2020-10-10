Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.51

Anglo Asian Mining Plc (LON:AAZ)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $131.51 and traded as low as $116.35. Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at $122.00, with a volume of 347,097 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $150.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, and silver properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets that are held under a production sharing agreement with the Government of Azerbaijan.

